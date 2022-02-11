Thousands and thousands of videos circulate on social networks, they can be funny, sad, dangerous, extreme, scary, among many others, but this time we will talk about one that has caused terror on TikTok.

the mysterious video was shared by @mundoparanormall and already has hundreds of likes, you have to see it!

The video shows how a couple of girls appear playing and dancingone of them falls backwards and before that you see a strange shadow right behind her.

Read more: Don’t be scared! Shootings surprise in Reynosa due to filming in the streets

Faced with the mystery of the recording, netizens wonder what it is about, some have commented that it is a ghost and others that it is a simple shadow, what do you think it is?