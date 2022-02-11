In Berlin, at the most recent crisis talks in the Ukraine conflict, Russia complained about the mediators’ lack of pressure on the government in Kiev. The representatives of Germany and France supported the peace plan, but “to our regret” they did not urge Ukraine to fulfill the points, Moscow negotiator Dmitry Kozak said on Friday night.

Previously, almost nine-hour talks had come to an end without any tangible result. The Ukrainian government is interpreting the peace plan differently than the Russian government, said the representative of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

As in the Paris talks at the end of January, Kozak accused the leadership in Kiev of not expressing any ideas about the future of the Donbass conflict area in Ukraine. “They have been keeping this a secret for eight years now.” The Ukrainian government rejects a dialogue with the leaders in Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Implementation of the Minsk resolutions is a prerequisite for the non-violent resolution of the conflict, he said.

Kiev is waiting for Scholz

Ukrainian negotiator Andriy Yermak confirmed that the talks had made no progress. At the same time, he said that there had been a complete ceasefire for several days in the past week. “I think that’s a very, very strong result.” Ukraine is now waiting for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to visit Kiev on Monday. Scholz then travels to Moscow.

Parts of Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions along Russia’s border have been controlled by pro-Russian separatists for nearly eight years. Germany and France are mediating in the conflict that has been going on since 2014.































According to UN estimates, more than 14,000 people have died in the conflict so far, most of them in the separatist area.

An autonomy provided for in the so-called Minsk peace plan is not in sight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said that he did not like the points of the agreement.

Biden: Americans should leave Ukraine

America’s President Joe Biden urged American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country. If there were to be a Russian invasion of Ukraine, an evacuation mission with the help of US troops would be unthinkable, Biden told NBC on Thursday. “It’s a world war if Americans and Russians start shooting at each other.”







US citizens should leave the country “now”. Referring to the Russian armed forces, Biden added: “It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization.” Rather, it’s about “one of the largest armies in the world.”

After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, US troops conducted a large-scale evacuation operation last year, the preparation and conduct of which Biden’s government was heavily criticized for. Regarding the situation in Ukraine, Biden said in the interview: “This is a very different situation and things could quickly get out of hand.” Even if Putin were “stupid” enough to have his army invade Ukraine, he said he was “smart enough” not to harm US citizens.

The US military has deployed soldiers in Ukraine’s neighboring countries of Poland and Romania. When asked on Wednesday, Defense Ministry spokesman John Kirby did not rule out that US soldiers on Polish territory would also help with possible evacuations.







However, there are currently no efforts to get Americans out of Ukraine with the help of the military. “There are many ways to leave Ukraine.”