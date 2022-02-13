Cruz Azul is returning to its old ways and is doing what it does best: cruzazulear it. On and off the field. After a promising start in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, the Celeste Machine is tumbling again. Against Monterrey and Necaxa, the cement team lost points in the last seconds of the respective matches. The whole of La Noria is having a hard time closing the matches.
To this we must add the novel that comes from the managerial spheres. Uncertainty has become day to day at Cruz Azul. During the week the departure of Álvaro Dávila was announced, almost after a year in office, and the return of Jaime Ordiales. This movement has moved the earth in La Noria. The lack of transparency of Dávila’s departure has added to the generation of a flawed environment that may be having an impact on the team’s performance.
According to several journalistic reports, Juan Máximo Reynoso, technical director of the Celeste Machine, would have resigned from the team because he disagreed with the return of Ordiales to the club. The manager assured that he was unaware of said information and that the Peruvian strategist never communicated his intention to leave the institution. Víctor Velázquez, president of the Cooperative’s Board of Directors and Surveillance, did not approve the resignation.
“After the storm there is always calm,” said Jaime Ordiales in an interview. Cruz Azul is currently experiencing a hurricane. Managerial decisions are destabilizing the team and performance, in the midst of so many distractions, has been going down with the passing of the days. La Maquina needs to get away from scandals and controversies and focus on improving on the field of play after the disappointing performance in the Grita México 2021 tournament.
