Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has more than two years without being called up to the Mexican team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinosince September 2019 was present at the last call and to date.
Each call is expected to be able to return, however, it has not happened and in this situation the forward of Los Angeles Galaxy He has stated that he still wants to represent Mexico, otherwise he would have already announced his retirement from the national team.
In an interview with TUDNthe youth squad of Club Deportivo Guadalajara mentioned that he continues to work to be taken into account again.
“As I’ve always said, if I didn’t want to be in the national team, I would have already retired from the Mexican national team. As a soccer player, I’m doing it as my grandfather taught me, as my father taught me; if you want to be a national team player, you have to stand out in your team and from all the people in your country to be called and considered and at the end of the day is what is on my mind”
– Javier Hernandez.
On the other hand, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player mentioned that as a Mexican and a fan he always wishes well for the Aztec team that seeks to qualify for the World Cup and have a good participation in the contest,
“And also as a fan wishing them the best with all my heart, that they qualify for the World Cup and I speak as if they weren’t there because I haven’t been in a few years, but that they qualify and that they reach the fifth game,” he assured.
