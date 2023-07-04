Of Health editorial

It is a condition that affects the development of movement coordination with repercussions on learning and quality of life

Dyspraxia (from the Greek near) = to do, therefore dys-praxia = inability to do something) characterized by difficulty coordinating the movements necessary to perform a voluntary action aimed at a goal and can concern both global movements of the body and specific areas such as hands, eyes, mouth. The condition classified within the DCD (Developmental Coordination Disorder) and therefore considered a

permanent, congenital or early acquired disorder.

Cognitive level generally normal Currently dyspraxia it affects 6% of the population; particularly affects i children who fall within the age range between 5 and 15 years. Statistics also reveal that boys are more affected than girls. Dyspraxia it does not depend on the child’s IQ; it is a disorder that exclusively affects motor coordination and the cognitive level generally normal.

Difficulty in writing However, they can arise learning issues: in the dyspractic the c's are more evidentriticity in the writing process, a task in fact requires the programming and coordination of precise fine movements, which must first be elaborated and subsequently implemented. Reading ability is also often involved.

The daily difficulties For the dyspraxic child it reveals itself difficult to perform daily tasks considered simple in relation to age: for example, getting dressed, tying your shoes, climbing stairs, eating, writing and all this interferes with the quality of life, causing difficulties in daily activities. In some cases it also becomes difficult to articulate words, gesture or communicate emotions. Depending on the case, the disturbance can have repercussions on one or more abilities: it can affect walking, the execution of coordinated gestures aimed at performing an action, gaze and verbal expression.

Symptoms In dyspraxic children there is usually a discrepancy between their skills and what they are expected to be able to do in relation to their age. Signs of trouble can be:

– deficient skills regarding the quantity and quality of movements, poor coordination, impaired balance, clumsiness;

– speech deficit or delay, difficulty in gestures;

– difficulty maintaining attention, difficulty remembering and processing information, difficulty organizing and planning commitments and activities;

– low self-esteem, easy irritability;

– poor autonomy and self-care, for example difficulty in eating and drinking without getting dirty

The causes Currently, a single cause of dyspraxia has not yet been defined. Being a congenital or early acquired disorder, the most accredited hypotheses for the expression of this pathology concern the genetics and the delay of the maturation processes of the Central Nervous System. As far as the genetic component is concerned, mutations in the FOXP2 gene have been found in dyspractic subjects. Predisposing factors also seem to be prematurity, low birth weight and pre-perinatal suffering, conditions that can affect the physiological maturation of the Central Nervous System.