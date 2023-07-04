Broadcasts of lectures from the Knowledge.Lectorium festival on VK Fest have collected more than 3 million views

Russian stars from the sphere of culture, media, sports and others performed as part of the Knowledge.Lectorium festival at VK Fest in St. Petersburg. The company announced this in a press release for Lenta.ru.

Lectures and discussions with experts took place on 1 and 2 July. More than 2,500 people visited them at the festival venues, and online broadcasts collected more than 3.7 million views.

Among others, the audience was addressed by journalist Sergey Minaev, who discussed the present and future of new media, artists Dmitry Kharatyan and Boris Smolkin, who spoke about their creative path and stories from their professional life. For fans of video games, the President of the Federation of Computer Sports of Russia Dmitry Smith, bloggers Snailkick and finargot discussed the present and future of the industry.

In addition, the guests of the lecture hall were the Hero of Russia, pilot-cosmonaut Andrey Borisenko, football player of the Russian national team Andrey Mostovoy, restaurateurs Anton Pinsky and Marina Naumova, beauty blogger Olya RedAutumn. At the end of the festival, the famous comedian Evgeny Chebatkov presented the project “Bedtime Story: Russian Internet Memes”, and Ivan Abramov spoke frankly about humor in Russia.

Lecture recordings are available at group Russian society “Knowledge”, which became a partner of the project, in VK.