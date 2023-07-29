black saturdayThere are extremely long traffic jams in France today, the ANWB expects. Today is the so-called ‘black Saturday’. The summer holidays are starting for millions of French people, while many are also returning. Elsewhere in Europe it will also be ‘very’ busy, various organizations warn. Four questions and answers about Black Saturday.

In Germany, the schools and car factories in the south are closing and the holidays are over in Berlin. Austria counts on many tourists from Germany and in Switzerland the waiting times for the Sint Gotthard tunnel will be considerable. On July 20, 2011, there was a peak of 640 kilometers of traffic jams on French motorways on Black Saturday.

What is Black Saturday and why is it called that?

On July 31, 1982, during the holiday rush, many accidents occurred, partly due to the rain. Near Beaune, a town in the east of France, a bus drove into several passenger cars. 53 people were killed, many of them children. Since then, the busiest Saturday in the summer has been known as Black Saturday. See also Moura Dubeux and Atlantica form a partnership to rent apartments on the beach

Why do people take to the road anyway?

Many people think they have no choice. Because, for example, they only have a week’s holiday themselves, because the school holidays have just started, because they have booked a holiday home or camping spot from Saturday to Saturday.

It’s Black Saturday; An above-average amount of holiday traffic is expected throughout Europe ©Jeffrey Groeneweg



How can holidaymakers prepare?

Bring enough water! The traffic jams are not only slow moving, you can also come to a standstill. And especially if you have children in the car, you really need to have enough to drink with you. In July and August you can also hear traffic information in English in almost all of France. And it is also wise to check the car well in advance: does the air conditioning work properly, is the tire pressure OK, things like that.

Are there alternatives to the busy highways?

Sundays and Thursdays are generally quieter days in the holiday season. If people really want to leave on Saturday, don’t go very early, but later in the morning. You are then behind the real crowds. Most traffic jams are around noon in France; that’s exactly what you’re in if you leave here in the middle of the night. You can also choose to drive through the interior instead of on the highway. The disadvantage of this is that you are probably not the only one who comes up with that idea, that you get lost or that the navigation no longer works. See also State has 195 cases in the year and feminicides break record in SP - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO