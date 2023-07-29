A few weeks ago, Melissa Klüg announced that she was pregnant with her sixth daughter, which she conceived with her partner, Jesús Barco. Yes ok Magaly Medina He had advanced through his program that the businesswoman was in the sweet wait, the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” confirmed this news three months later through an emotional publication shared on his social platforms. Given this fact, the negative comments from their detractors who did not hesitate to criticize her for her recent motherhood. In this regard, the influencer decided to respond loud and clear in an interview.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug praises Raúl Marquina, father of her first daughter: “The important thing is the quality of time”

What does Melissa Klug think about the criticism of her recent pregnancy?

Melissa Klüg She was encouraged to respond to those who criticize her for having another baby with her boyfriend, the soccer player Jesús Barco. “I am bathed in oil. As if they knew… It is very easy to write and criticize the person without first having put yourself in their shoes, knowing your story at least (…). I know that all those people who write things would never say it to my face because they don’t have the courage,” she said. businesswoman in an interview for the ‘Café con la Chevez’ program of the Trome newspaper.

In that sense, the Samahara Lobaton’s mother He said that he prefers to eliminate negative comments from his social platforms.

“Since I manage my networks, I simply do the same: I delete and block people who do not add anything to me (…). They are my networks and I can do whatever I want. If someone is not happy and they are angry with themselves or with my life and it causes them pain or stress or envy, just do not follow me or do not see my stuff, “she finished.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug assures that the house where she lives is hers: “I have lived there for 20 years”

Does Melissa Klug have a marriage date with Jesús Barco?

Melissa Klüg He also referred to his marriage plans with his partner, jesus boat. Along these lines, the businesswoman told if they have an exact date for the wedding.

“Right now everything has come to a standstill. We both had a priority, we wanted the baby and that came first. Right now I am pregnant and as long as I recover my weight and everything (…). I want to enjoy my marriage, I want to drink, I want to enjoy, I don’t want to be breastfeeding or with my belly, I want it to be a little big and that’s it, at least two or three years old. I will no longer be the eternal girlfriend, I will be the eternal mother of her son, “he said. Klugg.

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco got engaged in the year 2022. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Melissa Klug

What will the daughter of Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco be called?

As usual, Melissa Klüg He usually answers some questions from his followers on his Instagram account. Thus, the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” responded to the question about the name of her sixth baby that she will have with Jesús Barco. The name of the new member of the businesswoman’s family will be Cayetana.

“Cayetana means strong, like a stone. Protector. Latin origin,” said the businesswoman.

Melissa Klug announced her baby’s name on Instagram. Photo: Melissa Klug/Instagram

What did Melissa Klug say about Jesús Barco leaving Peru at some point?

Melissa Klügand your partner jesus boat they are expecting a daughter. Along these lines, although both are preparing for their birth, they do not neglect their work and sports obligations. Apparently, the businesswoman’s boyfriend who works as a soccer player would have received offers abroad and it is likely that he will be away from the country for several months.

In this regard, Samahara Lobatón’s mother was asked what she will do if her girl’s father signs for a club and has to leave Peru. “I’m leaving with my whole band,” Klug responded to the cameras of ‘América spectacles’.

What does Melissa Klug think of Jesús Barco about his facet as a new father?

Through social networks, Melissa Klug spoke about the qualities of her partnerjesus boat, who will become a father for the first time with the arrival of his baby. The businesswoman said that she is happy to have a man like him by her side.

In the same way, he indicated that, despite the age difference, he considers that the footballer is a fairly mature person. “With the peace of mind that I chose my daughter’s father well, I know that he will be a good father, I noticed that because of his values ​​and upbringing at home,” wrote the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” on social networks.

Melissa Klug boasts of her pregnancy with Jesús Barco. Photo: Instagram/ Melissa Klug

How did Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco meet?

Although the love story of Melissa Klüg and Jesús Barco started not long ago, they both knew each other long before. The businesswoman revealed in an interview how she started their romance.

“I know him because we have many friends in common, he is from Chucuito, I have always seen him in the neighborhood, he is not someone else, an unknown person. I know his life, his story, I know his family and he knows it too, no I’m just getting to know him,” he said on the “Café con la Chevez” program.