He didn't shut up! Ale Fuller, who recently starred in a popular ampay with Renato Rossini Jr. and who broadcast Magaly Medina on his program, he spoke for the first time after the event. However, the statements surprised more than one person, since it was not something real. The national actress showed a nervous expression and all the details will be known on Monday, December 11 at 1:45 pm We will tell you all the details below.

What did Ale Fuller say about the ampay with Renato Rossini Jr.?

In the preview published on the program's official Instagram account, a reporter approached the influencer to ask if she had any relationship with the son of Renato Rossini. She nervously denied that the images shown on the ATV entertainment program were real.

“What is being shown is not true”, responded to the press man. The clip does not show more of the statement, so the full statement will be broadcast on Monday through the Willax TV signal.

How was the ampay of Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini Jr.?

On Monday, December 4, Magaly Medina presented the images of Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini Jr. in a bar where they showed themselves quite confidently. After that, both spent the night at the actress's apartment.

The 'Magpie' reporters looked for the model and he maintained that he is just getting to know Fuller. Furthermore, he said that they were not making any mistakes, since they are both single.