Units of the Russian group of troops “West” repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. About this on December 11 TASS said Dmitry Shepelyavtsev, an officer at the Western Group press center.

He added that the enemy lost up to a platoon of infantry, and Russian military personnel also captured one Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter.

“During the active defense, the motorized rifle formation of the 6th Combined Arms Army, supported by artillery fire, repelled three counterattacks by the assault groups of the 41st Mechanized and 57th Motorized Infantry Brigades in the area of ​​Lake Liman. The enemy retreated in a southwestern and southern direction,” the officer said.

In addition, Shepelyavtsev noted that the artillerymen of the Western group, during the counter-battery fight, eliminated a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit (SAU) of 122 mm caliber and a mortar crew of the Ukrainian army.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov reported that Russian snipers hit Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry personnel in the special operation zone. The soldiers noted that as soon as the enemy offensive ended, it became much easier at the front.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

