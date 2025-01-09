Although it remains a taboo subject, andropause It exists and affects all men, sooner or later, just as menopause happens in women. In both cases the decrease in hormones It brings with it various physical and emotional changes that affect in different ways and that can be alleviated with different solutions. Although menopause has begun to ‘come out of the closet’ and it is common to talk about it, the same is not true of andropause.

What is andropause?

Andropause, also known as ‘male menopause’, is caused by a decrease in testosterone levels in men. It is a natural process that everyone goes through. The doctor Tiziana Iabichellafrom Clínica Ferraro, explains that “this stage brings with it different physical and emotional challenges: fatigue, mood swings, muscle loss, weight gain, brain fog, and a decrease in sexual desire».

The doctor Merahead of internal medicine and anti-aging at Sha Wellness Clinic, gives a graphic example: «Snow White’s grumpy dwarf is the clear example of a man with andropause. As in the case of women, there are men who have many symptoms (problems falling asleep, irritability, less sexual interest…), and others who have less. But this difference has nothing to do with the severity of the symptoms, but rather with each person’s perception, the way they approach life, etc.

Differences between menopause and andropause

Although they are stages with similar symptoms, the differences between menopause and andropause are diverse. Doctor Mera tells us that «andropause is progressive, it comes little by littlewhile menopause is sudden. The hormonal change is totally different, the decrease in testosterone in men is less. If the normal thing is to have levels between 300 and 500, in andropause it can go to 250. A woman has about 500 estrogens in the ovulatory phase, and in menopause she has zero. Another essential difference is the age at which this new stage of life reaches. While the usual age of menopause is between 45 and 55 years, «In men it is about 10 years later than in womenand the usual thing is for andropause to reach 55-65 years of age, this causes a disparity in heterosexual couples,” explains Dr. Mera.









There are also differences at the time of diagnosis, because in men there is no warning, as there is in women, when menstruation stops. On the other hand, Dr. Mera comments that “while women are used to going to the gynecologist, men do not go to the doctor. There is also no specialist, and people usually only go to the urologist to check the prostate.

Solutions to improve quality of life with andropause

Although andropause, like menopause, is irremediable, since it is part of the natural aging process, there are solutions to relieve symptoms and improve quality of life. One of the solutions is Bioidentical Hormone Therapyalso known as hormonal pellet, which helps restore hormonal balance. «Men can recover the hormonal levels they had in their youth, improving not only their sexual health, but also their cognitive function, physical and emotional energy. In addition, this treatment helps prevent cardiovascular risks and strengthen bones, protecting against osteoporosis. Unlike other alternatives, this eliminates the need for daily applications, but does guarantee a constant dose of vital hormones for optimal performance. Specifically, 2 or 3 applications per year are usually needed, always depending on the needs of each patient,” says Dr. Iabichella, from Clínica Ferraro. This is a solution that must be prescribed by a doctor, and is not suitable for all patients, since different aspects of their health must first be assessed, such as blood pressure, cholesterol level, and family history.

Dr. Mera tells us that for those looking for natural solutions, “there are also molecules that are not hormones and that help mitigate the effects caused by hormonal imbalance. At Sha Wellnes Clinic we use various, depending on the patient’s symptoms, such as ashwagandhamaca, valerian, humulus lupulus, griffonia simplicifolia, berberine, blue spirulina, black cohosh, jiaogulanroyal jelly…”

To improve sexual problems that arise from andropause there are also options. Dr. Mera recommends “the EmSella chairto strengthen the pelvic floor or the shock waves “They help improve blood circulation in the pelvic area, both can improve erectile dysfunction problems, although they must also be selected patients, they do not work for everyone.”

Finally, it is essential to follow some healthy lifestyle habits that will help improve the quality of life also during the andropause stage. «Nutrition (in quality and quantity, eat less and better), cardiovascular and strength exercise (the walk is not worth it), control of emotions, stress management, relationship with others (socialize in a natural and healthy way), sleep (fundamental because it is lost in andropause). In addition to the hormonal issue, it is also important to improve the body’s purifying capacity (with the help of supplements we promote the elimination of toxins that we put into the body) and finally, keep the microbiota healthy, which we usually destroy based on stress and processed food. », are the recommendations of Dr. Mera.