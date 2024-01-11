Israel-Gaza war, glimmers of peace but the future hangs by a thread

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo, the final stop of his Middle East tour which touched Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Qatar, Israel, the West Bank and Bahrain. Blinken, from Bahrain, will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisiwith whom he will talk about war in Gaza and gods humanitarian aid to the Strip of Gaza. Egypt and Qatar are mediating between Israel and Hamas the possibility of a humanitarian truce and a new prisoner exchange. while waiting to discover the final outcome of these attempts at peace between Israel and the Palestinians, something is also moving on the front judicial.

An appeal to International Court of Justice (Cig) to “not bend” to the rules “dictated” by the United States was launched by Hamas on the day of first hearing in The Hague on the request presented by South Africa against Israel For genocide. “We ask the International Court of Justice not to give in to the dictates and pressures of the US Administration, which is complicit and responsible for the continuation of the genocidal war that continues to go forward against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” said Hamas member Osama Hamdanaccording to what was published on Telegram by the Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group.

