A QR code is a type of barcode but made using black and white squares or pixels. grouped in a grid.

QR codes store data that a smartphone camera can read and process. quickly the information contained in its specific arrangement of pixels.

These types of codes are easy to identify. They are square-shaped and have three boxes located in the upper and lower left corners. This is where information is stored that can take you to the menu of your favorite restaurant or to a place where they can steal your underwear.

QR codes allow us to access services and information instantly using our smartphone. After the pandemic, it is common to see them in restaurants where people tend to use them compared to those seen in parking lots or other establishments.

What do these codes have inside?

Most of these codes contain important and useful information for people. In them you can find:

A website

Text

Image

Promotions

Allows you to make a phone call

Save an event to the calendar

A Google Maps address

Among others

A QR code can be good but be careful

According to a survey conducted by Dynata on behalf of Gen, seven out of ten Mexicans trust QR codes in restaurants. However, only almost half of respondents trust QR codes in parking lots or other locations.

QR codes are generally safe, as they only transmit information to one device, which would be a cell phone. One advantage is that they cannot initiate an action on their own and cannot be hacked per se.

There are, however, people who misuse them. Scammers are the most likely to use them, as they can replace existing QR codes with their own malicious QR codes. These can lead to a phishing site, ask you to download malware onto your device, or trick you in any other way.

Dangerous websites often contain phishing scams or malware, which do not require any user interaction to infect the device. So be careful when scanning a code with your phone.

Likewise, if you are used to using them frequently, we advise you to have an antivirus on your cell phone, many have several layers of protection against scammers’ techniques. Also, always check the URL or link you are entering when you read one of these codes, if it looks strange do not enter valuable information.

