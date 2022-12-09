Spotted in the heart of Rotterdam after the Morocco-Spain World Cup match, a Moroccan Mercedes AMG police car. huh?

The World Cup doesn’t keep the undersigned very busy, because it’s boring, but if you follow the news around that World Cup there are some interesting developments. For example, the Dutch national team has reached the quarterfinals, but so has Morocco. And that last one is just beautiful.

That should of course be celebrated. Especially in Rotterdam where we have a nice representation of Moroccan origin, including the mayor. Unfortunately, the festivities are not always positive, with the rioters ruining it for the rest who do want to celebrate in a fun way.

Moroccan police car

What was striking was the Moroccan police car that attracted quite a bit of attention while celebrating the victory in the Rotterdam city center. What’s up with that? Has the Moroccan popo traveled to Rotterdam to explain to the partygoers that a party should be fun? No, that’s different.

Stunt

The car turns out to be a stunt by Eymen Hitli of the rental company Sky from Dordrecht. The smarter owner and marketer of the car rental company decaled a German-registered Mercedes-AMG in the colors of a Moroccan police car. Funny in itself, although the Rotterdam police could laugh a little less at the blue flashing light that Hitli also threw on on the Erasmus Bridge.

Opposite RTV Rijnmond the “Moroccan agent” Hitli explains that the flashing light is only there for decoration, but that he did use it for a while on Tuesday evening. Yes, then the real police will of course want to see your papers. So they impounded the car and took it to the station. After submitting the correct papers, Hitli got his Mercedes-AMG back.

Orange

The papers apparently turned out to be in order and the car was allowed to go back to the company. With the comment that in the Netherlands you are only allowed to use blue flashing lights if you are the real popo, and not a fake.

In any case, the smart owner likes the attention, because on Friday after the Orange match against Argentina, he has a new surprise in store. Something with orange stickers, you can’t make it up.

The Moroccan police car will probably drive again on Saturday when the Moroccan football team competes against the other northern neighbor Portugal. Incidentally, the best man still has one in the garage and a third is on its way. Should Aboutaleb call in the help of the real North African police, they can get on the plane in no time, the cars are already there.

Photo credit: Instagram Sky car rental

This article What is a Moroccan police car doing in Rotterdam? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



