On Thursday 15 December, clergymen, psychologists, entrepreneurs, university professors, educators, social workers, doctors, politicians will discuss the problems of this very delicate phase of life and propose solutions

“Adolescence: a beautiful journey full of pitfalls“. This is the theme of the conference organized on Thursday 15 December, from 4 pm, in the Sala Capitolare of the convent of Santa Maria sopra Minerva on the initiative of the Lazio Region and the monthly “Ore12Sanità”, a project born with the aim of creating a link between texts science and dissemination.

Discussing the problems of this very delicate phase of life, and proposing solutions, will be ecclesiastics, psychologists, entrepreneurs, university professors, educators, social workers, doctors, politicians. The meeting will start at 4.00 pm with a welcome from Katrin Bovepublisher of ‘Ore12Sanità’, which will be followed by institutional greetings from the Undersecretary of Labor and Social Policies Claudius Durigonof the honorable Roberto Morassut (Pd) and the regional councilor of Lazio, Pasquale Ciacciarelli.

The first session – explains a note – will see don Andrea Ciucci, of the Pontifical Academy for Life, take turns at the microphones; the psychologist Maddalena Cialdella, the entrepreneur Manuela Cacciamani, Professor Ranieri Razzante. The second session will be attended by the psychologist Franco Vaccari, the rector of the national boarding school of Rome, Paolo Maria Reale, and Angelo Chiorazzo, founder of the Auxilium cooperative. The third session will be led by Professor Alberto Villani, head of general pediatrics at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome; by Donatella Possemato, director of the Santa Famiglia clinic and president of the Impresa per la vita association, and by Stefano De Lillo, vice president of Omceo Rome. The event will be closed by Walter Rodinò, Ore12 Group.