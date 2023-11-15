Marvel premiered the trailer for the second season of ‘What If…?’an animated series that explores countless possibilities within the multiverse observed by The vigilant, who is also in charge of narrating all the scenarios presented within the fiction. This new installment will arrive at a very difficult time for the aforementioned studio, due to the various criticisms it receives daily from fans. They complain of a decline in the quality of their productions, something that could change if the second part of the series maintains the essence of the first, which was a total success.

If you are one of the fans of this production, you cannot miss this note, in which we will give you more details about its premiere, as well as its trailer, among other information that you should take into account prior to its official launch.

Watch the trailer for ‘What If…?’ HERE season 2

When is ‘What If…?’ released? season 2?

‘What If…?’ season 2 will premiere on Friday, December 22, 2023. This new installment of the series of Marvel It will arrive two years after the release of its first part, which received all the praise from fans, who hope that its sequel can maintain the quality shown previously, as well as transport them through various and unimagined possibilities within the cinematographic universe of the film. company (UCM).

As we could see in the trailer, some characters from the first season can be seen again in the second, such as Captain Carter, Black Widow, Black Panther, Nebula, Hulk, Dr Strange, among others. But also will feature some new characters in this saga, such as Iron Man and Thanosin addition to others who, although they have never appeared in other Marvel productions, are original characters, such as Kahhoria Mohawk superheroine.

How many chapters does ‘What If…?’ season 2?

The second season of ‘What If…?’ It will have, like the first installment, 9 episodeswhich, unlike other fictions, will not be released all at once or once a week, but they will be released daily, that is, from December 22 to 30 We will be able to see the adventures of our favorite superheroes in the multiverse every day. This, as the studio indicates in the trailer description, will be an end-of-year gift for all fans of the franchise.

The first season of ‘What If…?’ It premiered on August 11, 2021 and had 9 episodes. Photo: Marvel

Where to watch ‘What If…?’ season 2?

As happened with the first part of ‘What If…’its second season can be seen exclusively through the platform of Disney+. It is worth remembering that this streaming service has all the titles belonging to Marvel, so you can watch other movies and series that are within the MCU.