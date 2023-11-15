The SBU opened a criminal case against former Verkhovna Rada deputy Irina Farion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened criminal proceedings against former Verkhovna Rada deputy, nationalist Irina Farion, who spoke out against the use of the Russian language by Ukrainians.

The department has already appointed a number of examinations on the statements and publications of the politician, who is called the main Russophobe of Ukraine for her hatred of the Russian language. According to the investigation, in one of the interviews, Farion stated that she categorically does not accept Russian-speaking fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and cannot call them Ukrainians. This caused a wave of indignation among the Ukrainian military and in society. Criminal proceedings were opened under articles of violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, regional affiliation, as well as insult to the honor and dignity of a serviceman.

Related materials:

Previously, Farion said that Russian-speaking military personnel serving in the Ukrainian army should be despised and considered enemies. She also believes that military service is not a merit.

Irina Farion was considered a disgrace to Ukraine

Students of the Lviv Polytechnic University staged a rally at the educational institution and called for the dismissal of Farion, who teaches at their university. They took to the streets with the slogan “Irina Farion is a disgrace to Ukraine.”

The Academic Council of the Polytechnic University responded that they saw no legal or legitimate grounds for the dismissal of the ex-deputy. However, a few hours later, the Minister of Education of Ukraine Oksen Lisovoy announced the dismissal of Farion.

Related materials:

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets also filed a police report against Farion. He believes that the ex-people’s deputy’s statements with “negative statements and accusations against military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who communicate in the languages ​​of national minorities” have signs of discrimination.

Farion proposed to dispose of Russian-speaking Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters

Farion has been criticizing Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters who speak Russian since the beginning of the special military operation. Among other things, she proposed to destroy Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine who refuse to switch to the state language. According to her, it is necessary to create a penal battalion for such citizens and send them to dig trenches for the “holy Ukrainian soldiers.” “Such people deserve only one thing – complete and absolute disposal,” says the politician.

Also, the scandalous defender of the Ukrainian language said that Russian-speaking fighters are fighting “for Russian Ukraine” and the “Russian world.” One of the servicemen publicly responded to her.

I’ll tell you one thing: if my Russian-speaking brothers-in-arms, wolfhound fighters, volunteers, leave our Ukraine, then you will speak Ukrainian. But already quietly in the kitchen or in the basements. So please talk less Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter

However, Farion’s hatred of the Russian language is so strong that she declared irritation “at the genetic level” even from the classic writer Nikolai Gogol. She admitted that she never understood why “a Ukrainian writes in Russian.” “He thought in Ukrainian, but wrote in Russian,” she summed up.