Marvel Studios still has some appointments with MCU fans on the big screen for this year. However, in terms of television productions, the firm has enchanted fans with What if… ?, its first animated series that is about to air its ninth episode. In that sense, they have just released a new advance, which stars Gamora.

The Guardians of the Galaxy member is Thanos’ adopted daughter in live-action movies. However, as is usual in the production, the character will be presented in a different arc than we usually remember, and the golden suit of the ‘Mad Titan’ that the alien wears could herald the possible development of her story.

What if…? Chapter 9: Gamora wears the Thanos suit in a new preview. Photo: Marvel Studios

According to what was commented by the specialized portal Screen Rant, there would be two possible options for this plot: Gamora grew up as a faithful follower of Thanos and will seek to avenge his death after the events of episode 8; or she is a ruthless mercenary and has overthrown her father to gain dominion over worlds beyond her own.

However, according to the aforementioned medium, there is a great possibility that the end of What if…? Summon a considerable number of heroes to face Ultron. This in consideration of the last sequence of the eighth chapter, where The Watcher seeks help from the Dark Doctor Strange that we saw in the fourth installment of the program.

Ultron Vision was featured in episode 8 of What if …? as the most powerful being in the universe. Photo: Marvel Studios

When and at what time will chapter 9 of What if… be released?

Chapter 9 of What if…? It will arrive this Wednesday, October 6. The premiere episode can be seen in Peru from 3.00 am. Next, we leave you the launch schedule for other regions of Latin America and Spain.

El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2.00 am

Ecuador, Panama and Colombia: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 3.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 4:00 am

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 5:00 am

Spain: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 9:00 am

Where to see chapter 9 of What if… online?

Like other of their original products, all the episodes of What if…? they can be viewed through Disney Plus. It is only necessary that viewers are subscribed to some of the paid plans that the service offers to its potential clients.