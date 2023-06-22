Chiapas.- Through social networks The image was spread inside a public transport unit in Tuxtla GutiérrezChiapas.

The driver installed an air conditioner inside a public transport combi and his brilliant idea went viral.

A user of social networks shared the photograph where you can see an air conditioner together with the passengers. “What a blessing, only in my dear Tuxtla”.

The air conditioner is located at the rear of the unit, it even has a pipe to dispose of the water that goes directly to the public highway.

The image went viral on social networks / Photo: Facebook

It should be noted that today, Wednesday June 21, the summer solstice will begin, so the warmest season of the year will begin.

It is expected that it will be a very hot summer in several states of the Mexican Republic, so it is important to protect yourself from the weather that can be risky for the health of people and animals.

