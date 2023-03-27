Shine in all scenarios! the sound engineer Janick Pot She has excelled in the world of modeling, demonstrating that to win a beauty pageant, not only physical beauty matters, but also the ability to perform on stage and her stunning performance on the catwalks. Being in the top 3 of Miss Universe 2020 opened up many opportunities for her that she knew how to take advantage of very well after she finished her stage in the Peruvian organization.

At the media level, the model has been associated with the actor Andrés Wiese, but they preferred to keep everything low profile due to personal issues. Do you want to know what stuck-up Jessica Newton did professionally? Next, we will give you all the details.

Who is Janick Maceta?

Her full name is Janick Alexandra Maceta del Castillo and she was born in Lima on March 9, 1994. Her family origins come from Trujillo and Chanchamayo. In an interview that she did with Telemundo, she told that her mother worked as an English teacher and her father was a police officer dedicated to terrorist investigation. She the influencer she studied Sound Engineering and was working as an assistant in a production company in New York when she was called to join the ranks of Jessica Newton’s conceited.

Since she was little, she was always clear that she wanted to focus on modeling; However, she made her participation official in 2016 when she first applied for Miss Peru Universe, but she did not get very far. In 2018, she was part of the Miss Tourism World 2017/2018, in which he won first place in the contest. In 2019, she was the representative of the Miss Supranational 2019, contest in which he was in third place. After said event, she applied for the second time to the contest that the queen was looking for that Peru would take to the most important competition of all time and she was crowned as the most qualified of all the candidates.

How was Janick Maceta’s participation in Miss Universe?

The beauty queen Janick Maceta established herself as the most beautiful Peruvian woman of 2020, of all the applicants for the crown. This was the second time that she had gone for that award and she was a winner. However, a bigger challenge was coming: the Miss Universe. This international beauty contest was held in Florida, United States, and the sound engineer traveled there to represent us.

What the talented woman did not imagine is that her efforts gave results and her development monopolized all the covers. For this reason, she reached the final competing with the Mexican representative Andrea Meza. Unfortunately, the model was in third place and, although many claimed that everything was fixed, it dazzled more than one with all the potential it showed. Being in the top 3 made the Miss Peru organization once again have great prestige.

What is Janick Maceta currently doing?

The model Janick Maceta has always been characterized as a hard worker and after she delivered the crown to Miss Peru 2021, the beauty queen was focused on inspiring more Peruvians with her success story and the foundation Little Heroes Peru, as part of the social aid campaign they carry out in the organization that Jessica Newton represents. However, that is not all, but she allied herself with Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid, who began to develop as her manager.

From there he began to be the image of Cougar to this day. Likewise, he was a representative in some campaigns of Renzo Costathe cosmetics company yanbal and others more. In her social networks she has a large number of followers and she takes advantage of that to function as a content creator in the field of fashion and the trips she makes inside and outside the country. On a sentimental level, she was linked to the actor Andrés Wiesse, but everything came to an end. Because? It is not known to this day.