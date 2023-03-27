Giuseppe Savino, the owner of an agricultural enterprise in Foggia, weeps and does not hide his despair, who saw his tulips die live after the violent hailstorm that hit Puglia. “It’s over, it’s over, the tulips are gone”, and Giuseppe weeps disconsolately under the pouring rain and the frozen grains that are scarring his fields.

Many comments and private messages from friends and clients: “Don’t give up, your field is the only one in the whole region”. And again we read on social media: “Today a violent hailstorm destroyed the tulip field of “Cascina Savino”, those who got to know Giuseppe Savino, were able to appreciate his dedication, his passion, his determination in carry forward his innovative ideas, a truly exceptional boy, seeing him cry touched me deeply, I don’t know how or in what ways we can lend a hand”.