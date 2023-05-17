The team of LA Galaxy He is living a difficult moment in this season. The team led by coach Greg Vanney are in 13th place with 9 units, in one of the worst tournaments in their history.
The squad where Mexican striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández plays, is in the penultimate position of the Western Conference, with two games won so far out of 11 possible.
Likewise, they had to spend 7 weeks to be able to win in the current tournament, since since March 4, which was their debut, they did not get the three units until April 22, when they beat Austin 2-0.
Last weekend they got their second victory of the tournament by defeating the San José Earthquakes 2-1 in the Clásico.
Although it is true that the Los Angeles team is experiencing difficult moments, it does not compare with what they suffered in the Season 2017.
On that occasion it was a black year for the LA Galaxy, since they were left with 32 points at the end of the tournament, occupying the last place in the Western Conference with 34 games that are summarized in 8 wins, 8 draws and 18 losses, red numbers in the club’s history.
And everything did not stop there, since they were the worst team of the entire season in both conferences, being last place in the general classification, equaling in points with DC United, although they had a better goal difference.
This is how the picture of the LA Galaxy lives a cloudy moment, although it is expected that they can get out of the pothole in which they find themselves. Now, their next game is a visit against the Columbus Crew, where they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to get their second consecutive win.
