The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It’s come a long way to get to our various platforms, but it’s just around the corner. In addition, it will be very special due to the distinctive focus of this installment, due to the edges that the main character gives you, you will achieve a very interesting experience. Here’s what you can expect from the game.

We tell you the different stories of the arrival of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The protagonist of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be in constant movement, both physically and mentally

The past of Middle Earth’s halfling is a very sinister one. We know well what kind of luminous and generous inhabitants the hobbits are, however, the story of our protagonist will begin to twist once on his 33rd birthday he finds himself fishing with his cousin and they find a precious golden ring.

Nobody imagines that was forged by the Dark Lord himself and all that this entails for the inhabitants of Middle-earth.

The hobbit will persist in being the owner of the ring of power, he will even commit murder – he does not know where the irrepressible desire to possess the ring comes from. After that he will be marginalized and will end up alone in the dark and cold caves.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment.

Gollum was called Sméagol in his days as a hobbit, but after spending so much time with his ring of power, loneliness and time will crush him as he develops a new facet that will be recognized as Gollum.

This wayGollum will be the protagonist of the story, however, thanks to the novels and the different adaptations of the films, we know what type of character he is and his physiological and mental characteristics.

However, it is a great success that Gollum is focused as the protagonist, because it bequeaths us very distinctive movements, in addition to putting us in situations never seen before, it will allow us to see new scenarios and coincide with important characters from the saga of Lord of the Rings.

Gollum will undertake an odyssey in which he will search for the ring of power, however, you will also face a mental journey with your past or with your sleeping personality, it will depend on the perspective. However, this fills both the story and the mechanics with possibilities.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will make us witnesses of a story that has not been told while it fills us with echoes of the thoughts of Sméagol who faces Gollum, both personalities share a body and debate between the imposed dark desires and their ideological and sensitive pillars prior to the ring of the can.

Definitely, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It will be a delivery, to say the least, interesting.

The title odyssey The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will focus on tracking the ring of power, Gollum will glimpse a very particular Middle-earth filtered through his millennial pupils and his footsteps that drag through the dark and humid caves under the Misty Mountains, to the cool forests full of textures, to the irresistible but dark lands of Mordor.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It will show us settings and characters never seen before, but we will also see the most special ones again.

Source: Daedalic Entertainment.

Thanks to Gollum we will be able to meet Gandalf again, the most powerful magician, Thranduil, the king of the elves, and even with someone else who seeks the ring of power.

This new trip will fill in the gaps about the history of Gollum, we will not only know how he ended up imprisoned in the tower of Barad-dûr, but also how he followed the trail of the ring, surviving the multiple threats of Middle-earth. Most importantly though, we’ll get closer to what he thought and how he felt. The motivations of a sinister emblematic character ofand Lord of the Rings.

What kind of game will The Lord of the Rings: Gollum be?

The video game will be a delivery of action and infiltration. However, the kinematics will be a strong point of the delivery and the experience that it will entail. It will also have different platforming mechanics and various modes of exploration.

Due to the style of play that is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum it will be allowed to include stealth mechanics, in addition to movements that will stand out more, because they will break the structure of the expectation a bit.

The studio commented that mechanics are included that will refresh the parkour style.

On the other hand, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It will give us a range of possibilities to choose from in different situations, this will shape Gollum’s personality, which will be unique from our decisions.

No information was provided about whether this could affect the mechanics or abilities of our protagonist.

What platforms will The Lord of the Rings: Gollum be released for?

Gollum’s Journey can be played by all those who have PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or PC.

Title reservations and tracking are now available.

On May 25, 2023 it will be released The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will invite us to recognize a Gollum from its different voices. However, its German developer, Daedalic Entertainment, goes further, on the one hand, it tries to adapt the facts, winks and nuances that Tolkien’s constellation of work bequeaths us, but it also develops a new Gollum that will sustain its narrative from the new setting. that builds

