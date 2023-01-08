Sugar is an essential source of energy needed by the cells of the body, and the digestive system works to break down complex carbohydrates such as starch, and convert them into simple sugar, and through the process of “metabolism” (metabolism) cells convert them into energy.

And blood contains in the normal range 5 grams of dissolved sugar, which is equivalent to a teaspoon of sugar or 20 calories.

The presence of sugar in the body causes significant and negative changes in the functions of the body’s organs, according to the scientific “sciencefocus” website, which are:

the brain: Sugar causes the brain to release dopamine and opioids, which are chemicals responsible for feelings of happiness and pleasure. Experiments showed that rats that follow a diet that contains large amounts of sugar behave like drug addicts, knowing that the biological and genetic characteristics of rats are very similar to those of humans.



liver: The liver uses fructose (a component of sugar) in order to create fat through the process “lipogenesis”. If a person consumes large amounts of sugar, fat globules will accumulate, which leads to non-alcoholic liver disease.

the teeth: Certain bacteria in the teeth eat the leftover sugar in your mouth and ferment it to eventually turn it into lactic acid, which dissolves the minerals in tooth enamel, the substance that protects your teeth from decay. The problem with enamel is that it cannot form itself again.

Pancreas: High blood sugar levels stimulate beta cells to secrete insulin, and this signals the liver and muscles to start converting glucose into glycogen for storage, and when the body needs more energy, it breaks down glycogen, but it must be taken into account that the storage capabilities of the muscles and liver are limited Therefore, the body works to store the excess in fat cells, and here begins the process of gaining weight in the body.



the skin: Glucose and fructose form bonds between amino acids that turn collagen and elastin into wrinkle-causing substances.

the heart: High levels of insulin in the blood cause the muscles around the artery walls to grow faster, and this increases blood pressure, and eventually heart disease.