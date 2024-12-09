The alarm clock rings, you try to open your eyes while you stretch and think about how great it would be to be able to stay asleep. But you know what you can’t. What is your next thought? Exactly, make coffee.

It is one of the most consumed drinks in the world thanks to its ability to stimulate, awaken and improve mood. However, excessive consumption can have negative consequences in the body.

The main active component of coffee, caffeine, works by blocking the adenosine receptorswhich keeps the body in a state of greater alert.

Adenosine is a natural chemical compound that plays crucial roles in the human body. It is a molecule derived from adenine (a nitrogenous base present in DNA and RNA) and the sugar ribose. It is found in all cells of the body and plays an essential role in numerous biological processes.









Adenosine acts as a natural sleep regulator. As the day goes by, its levels increase in the brain, which induces a feeling of tiredness and prepares the body for sleep. At night, these levels decrease, helping to restore wake cycles. Coffee, precisely, helps us reverse its work.

400mg

Maximum amount recommended by the European Food Safety Authority

However, excessive caffeine consumption can cause symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, insomnianausea, headaches and even heart palpitations.

Furthermore, in sensitive people or those with a genetic predisposition, a high intake can aggravate problems such as high blood pressure, migraines or sleep disturbances. Caffeine buildup can also interfere with deep sleepessential for physical and mental recovery.

In extreme cases, such as the consumption of very high doses from energy drinks or supplements, more serious effects have been documented, such as cardiac arrhythmias and seizures.

What is the maximum recommended amount of coffee?

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommends that healthy adults consume no more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, equivalent to about four standard cups of coffee. However, This limit may vary depending on the type of coffeesince its caffeine content depends on the grain, the preparation method and the size of the serving.

It is important to know personal limits, as some people metabolize caffeine more slowly due to their genetics, which amplifies its effect

For pregnant women, the recommendation is to reduce intake to a maximum of 200 mg daily to avoid possible risks such as low birth weight or complications in the development of the fetus.

Benefits and precautions

moderate coffee consumption, between 2 and 3 cups dailyis associated with benefits such as better cognitive function, lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases, and improved physical performance.

Although coffee can be a great ally for health if consumed appropriately, Overstepping limits can lead to significant problems.. Knowing your tolerances and respecting the recommendations is key to enjoying its benefits without risks.