I don’t know if political parties are very aware of the little example they give to citizens. At a time when the State must recover the credit lost due to misgovernment, our representatives seem more interested in their strategies to stay or achieve power through what they call ‘the story’. The demiurge of the polls conditions everything.

Back in 1993, when Felipismo was in full decline, Jaime Campmany lamented in one of his columns the fact that Spaniards suffered from time to time that dissociation between real Spain and official Spain that Ortega y Gasset described. That is to say, that The stories that official Spain sells us are imagined and have little to do with what real Spain experiences. The same thing happened with José María Aznar in 2004 and with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who refused to admit that we were in the middle of an economic storm.

At the moment the same thing happens with DANA’s responsibilities. What is interesting is the story, but since this has been seen so firsthand, that is, the Valencians and the Spanish have witnessed the disaster, They are very clear that in the eyes of each other there is no straw but beams.

In my opinion there is nothing more dangerous for a democracy, above any sign of authoritarianism or totalitarianism, than a growing gap between the political class and citizens; that among citizens there is a feeling that their representatives are concerned with something else and not in the real problems that affect their compatriots. Especially when there is a widespread idea that The best of society does not sit in the seats.

Our representatives should learn from what happens in France or the US when the electorate prefers options at the limit of the system because perhaps they feel that The traditional representatives left the system a long time ago.