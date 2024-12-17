Rest well and the necessary hours, stay active and do some physical exercise, in addition to staying hydrated and carrying a varied and healthy diet They are the crucial steps to keep our body and mind healthy.

When it comes to what we eat, today we have thousands of options of foods and recipes to incorporate into our daily diet. Although each organism is different and has more specific needs depending on various factors, there are some guidelines and data that are common to any person.

One of them is usually to incorporate fruits and vegetables daily and in a variety of waysso that our diet is complemented with other nutrients such as protein, healthy fats or carbohydrates, which usually come from other food groups, although they can also be provided, in part, by vegetables.

If we look at ingredients in our food that They are almost always presentwe find some such as oil and salt, basic for practically any dish in our country.









Let’s focus on the second, salt, this is “an essential nutrient for the maintenance of plasma volume, the acid-base balance, the transmission of nervous impulses and the normal functioning of cells”, as indicated in the WHO (World Health Organization). However, excessive intake is related to cardiovascular diseases and even death.

Are there differences between common salt and pink Himalayan salt?

As has happened with other types of products, supermarkets seek to offer customers variety and this also affects salt. Thus, for a few years, we can also buy Himalayan pink salt to which benefits are popularly associated over and above normal table salt, something that experts do not corroborate.

He has spoken about one of the differences between both types of salt Laura Salud, pharmacist and nutritionist that disseminates content related to it on its social networks. In one of her videos, she says that a friend had experienced a drop in thyroid hormones and this is what caused it:

«She came worried becausehis thyroid hormone levels had dropped. Nothing in his life had changed, I asked him ‘what kind of salt are you using?’. And she told me that for a few months she had been taking pink Himalayan salt and I thought, friend, I think that is going to be the reason why your hormones have dropped. In her case, that’s how it was: she returned to common salt and everything returned to normal,” explains the nutritionist.

«Do you know why? Because Common salt contains iodine and Himalayan salt does not.so you will be paying more for pink salt,” concludes the professional, reinforcing the idea that consuming pink Himalayan salt is not better than taking traditional iodized salt.

Laura’s knowledge is supported by one of the information provided by the WHO on its website: «All salt consumed should be iodized salt (fortified with iodine), something essential for the healthy development of the brain of the fetus and the young child and to optimize the mental functions of people in general.