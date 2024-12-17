After a few days marked by cold and intense frost in almost the entire country, Spain is preparing for a few days that are somewhat calmer in terms of winter weather. The forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) points out that, during these next few days, temperatures will begin to rise, leaving a warmer environment, just a few days before the Christmas festivities begin in Spain.

According to the meteorological agency, an anticyclone will dominate during the next few days, with cold and frosty mornings inside. The rains will be scarce during these first days of next week, although starting Wednesday they could reach the north and west of Spain. Slightly more intense rainfall is then expected in Galicia due to the passage of a front associated with the Atlantic storm.

While waiting to know the Aemet forecast for these festive weeks, the one who did want to advance it has been Jorge Rey thanks to the cabañuelas. The young man from Burgos, known as “the meteorologist boy” After predicting the Filomena storm in 2021, he has published a video where, before the Aemet did so, he has given his forecast for the coming months, including the days of Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and part of the month of January.

The weather in Spain on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to Jorge Rey

According to Jorge Rey in his video, from December 9 to 15 we will have a week marked by “the cold with instability in the north and east of the peninsula. Those of these days will be “snowfall at medium levels”although they will not have much strength yet. The situation will remain similar from the 16th to the 22nd of this month, when we will see “days of softer mercury and more fog and frost” which will alternate with days in which it is expected «cloudiness and even rain and fresh.









Regarding the week of Christmas Eve and Christmas, Jorge Rey insists that we will have a “acceptable environment”marked by mild temperatures and some instability. «With a little luck, It will almost be nothing on Christmas Day itself.», warned the teenager from Burgos.

The good news will not last long, because the great change in time will arrive from December 25: «The last days of December will see fronts entering with more widespread instability and somewhat stronger cold,” said Rey, explaining that these low temperatures could intensify, especially starting in January.

Jorge Rey warns of a busy January “with unstable days” and snow

«We will open 2025 with unstable days“, just as we expect the incision of cold northerly winds,” said the young meteorologist, who warns that we will see snow at low levels during January 6, Three Kings Dayin various northern cities “mainly.”

After a small anticyclone, in the week of the 13th the trend will change to «a Levante situationwith continental winds producing not only some rains in the north, but especially in the east. These precipitations may reach central and southern areas thanks to southerly winds, which “they will be pure winter”leaving snow in the Levant, north and center of the peninsula.

Finally, Jorge Rey has also explained that, around the week of January 20, there will be stability again: «Better temperatures, more sunbut very little really. Starting on the 23rd, we expect fronts entering the west of the peninsula, leading to the arrival of a powerful stormwith cold wind and rain,” highlighted the meteorological content creator. During these days, they will highlight «heavy snowfall in the northif everything continues as it looks.