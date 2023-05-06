Director Chazelle to head main competition jury at 80th Venice Film Festival

Director Damien Chazelle will head the main competition jury at the 80th Venice Film Festival. About it informs Variety.

The review will be held from August 30 to September 9, 2023. It is noted that Alice Diop (best debut film award) and Ionas Carpignano (horizons competition) will head the jury in other programs.

Pictures by Damien Chazelle twice opened the Venice Film Festival. So, in 2016, the show began with the director’s film “La La Land”, and in 2018 the festival was opened by the film “Man on the Moon”.

Chazelle is best known as the author of the films Obsession, La La Land, Man in the Moon and Babylon. Work on the musical “La La Land” made the director the youngest winner of the Oscar in the category “Best Director”.

Earlier it became known that American actor and producer Michael Douglas will receive the honorary Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for his contribution to cinema. The award will be given to the artist on the opening day of the film festival on May 16.