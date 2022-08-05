Thanks to his charisma and great sense of humor, Rodolfo Carrión, better known as Felpudini, won the affection of all Peruvians in his more than 40-year artistic career. His talent for comedy left its mark on various programs such as “Risas y Salsas”, “El Especial del Humor” and “El Wasap de JB”, the last television space in which he participated before the arrival of the pandemic of the COVID-19.

At 71 years of age, the humorous actor decided to stay home and stay away from the small screen until the coronavirus ceases to be a threat to his health. However, when some activities were normalized thanks to the arrival of the vaccine against the disease, Rodolfo Carrión was not taken into account by Jorge Benavides to join the cast of his new show called “JB en ATV”, released in February 2021.

Why didn’t Felpudini return to television?

Despite Rodolfo Carrion He enjoys stable health and is in good emotional condition, the humorist assured that they have not rehired him on TV because they want to disclaim all responsibility, since he is part of the vulnerable group and at high risk of contracting coronavirus.

Rodolfo Carrión was part of the cast of “Risas y salsa”. Photo: The Peruvian

“The old people have been punished, they do not want to take responsibility for older people who may contract the disease” told in a well-known YouTube podcast called “For my mother.”

However, he confessed that he had nothing against Jorge Benavides, whom he described as an “extraordinary imitator.”

What does Felpudini currently do?

Fortunately, Rodolfo Carrión’s career has not been stagnant. Thanks to his long television career, he currently works as a teacher in the acting workshops of Efraín Aguilar, in which he shares all his knowledge with new talents.

Rodolfo Carrión left Peruvian television. Photo: capture from YouTube/Latina.pe

“I am in the theater academy of Efraín Aguilar, as a teacher. We have a very compact group of students (…) For theater to exist in the country, we need an audience, an actor and an author. With that triangle we need to build, ”he said in the aforementioned interview.