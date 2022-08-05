Tech enthusiasts know very well that in the latest computers of Manzana technology is no longer being used Intel, this is because the apple has opted to bring out its own chips like the M1. And now that this company has left this relationship of years, it seems to be ready to have new agreements, this includes huawei.

With Intel on your side, huawei introduced two new computers to the public, Huawei MateBook D16 and the Huawei Matebook 16s, the latter being the first to use a new generation chip. In addition, it was confirmed that with this type of equipment the company seeks to give more power to the devices, thus being unique and powerful pieces of technology in the market.

Here is a snippet of what he said Ivan Martinez, Marketing and Product Manager:

We have a product that is focused on the sector of content creators, which also has the Evo certification, which means that Intel tests it together with manufacturers to guarantee the development of hardware and software in accordance with the requirements of the chip.

It was confirmed that Huawei MateBook 16s is now available for pre-sale in the eshop from August 3 to 9 by $49,999 pesos. It has a 16-inch touch screen, a resolution that allows you to create video and photo content, as well as introducing the Intel Core i9 processor.

Refering to Huawei MateBook D 16. It is also on pre-sale from August 3 to 9 in the online store for $22,999 pesosusers will receive a discount coupon worth $1,000 pesos, taking a speaker and store preference as a gift.

The laptop has a 16-inch screen. It is the first laptop to come equipped with the antenna Huawei Metallinewhich improves the signal conversion rate by 56% and makes it easy to access high-speed Internet, even in areas where the Wi-Fi signal is weak.

Via: huawei