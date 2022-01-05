Prosecutors of U.S reported Tuesday that they were dropping the charges for sexual harassment against the ex-governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, who was forced to resign over the allegations last year.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said that while the complaint was “credible,” his office could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Andrew Cuomo, a former Democratic governor of New York. Photo: Mary ALTAFFER / POOL / AFP

“Therefore, we notify the court that we are declining the process and request that the charges brought by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office be dismissed,” the source said.

Cuomo was indicted in November for forceful touching, which is stipulated as sexual offense with a criminal sentence of up to one year.

It was the first complaint filed since the once powerful politician was forced to resign in August following a series of allegations of sexual harassment.

The case was brought by the Albany sheriff’s office, but it soon became uncertain whether Soares would be able to pursue the process.

Cuomo, 64, was due to respond to a summons to appear in court on Friday. In the absence of evidence, Soares is now the third district attorney to close a criminal investigation against Cuomo related to sexual harassment.

The case stems from an indictment brought by Britanny Commisso, an employee of the governor’s office, who said she accused Cuomo of putting his hand under her blouse and grabbing her left breast in December 2020.

His resignation came after New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a report, which was not criminal, concluding that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, including former members of his office.

The official denied the charges and said he was the victim of political revenge. Cuomo thus dodges some of the most serious charges that could be brought against him, although he is still being investigated for a possible embezzlement of funds destined for the coronavirus in addition to controversial lists established in nursing homes during the pandemic.

The former governor earned national admiration in 2020 for his forthright daily reports on the coronavirus before his dramatic drop in popularity.

EFE

