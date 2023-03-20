Jaime Bayley revealed his clandestine relationship with Diego Bertie in his book “Don’t tell anyone” (1994). Twenty years had to pass for the actor to recognize the idyll, during an interview with Magaly Medina, in May 2022. “He married my best friend”he released, revealing a love triangle that included Sandra Masías Guislain, the writer’s first wife and mother of his eldest daughters: Camila Bayly and Paola Bayly.

Jaime Bayly and Sandra Masías were married on March 22, 1993 and divorced in 1997. They maintained a cordial relationship until the arrival of Silvia Núñez del Arco in 2010. The 23-year difference between the writer of “The night is virgin” and the author of “There’s a girl in my soup” They did not prevent their wedding, held on March 23, 2011. However, the relationship did cause a media scandal, in which the driver of “El francotirador” was accused of throwing his daughters out into the street. After that, the figure of the first wife of the “Terrible Uncle” practically disappeared from the spotlight of national show business, but not from the indiscreet pen of her ex-husband.

Jaime Bayly: what happened to Sandra Masías?

Jaime Bayly’s literary production is characterized by being autobiographical, and in it he renames his ex-wife Sandra Masías as cassandra, whom he sometimes describes as a beautiful, elegant and refined woman; and at other times, as alcoholic, weedy and possessive.

in his book “The terrible child and the cursed writer” (2016), recounts how the relationship with the mother of her eldest daughters would have fractured, and what happened to her life. “We separated after four years of marriage, because I wanted to live on my own and take a lover and she did not tolerate living alone with the girls in Miami, and then, defeated, she decided to return to Lima.

Jaime Bayly explains, in fiction, that Sandra Masias He went to live in his mother’s mansion. With her salary of a thousand dollars in the family nursery, she could not buy a house or an apartment, so she convinced the writer to invest more than a quarter of a million dollars in a penthouse, but it turned out to be a scam.

After a while, he bought two apartments. The top floor for him and the bottom floor for his ex-wife and his daughters. However, the family dynamic soured when Jaime Bayly announced that he would host his boyfriend, the Argentine Luis Corbacho, author of “My beloved Mister B.”. Sandra Masias strongly opposed and ended up winning.

See also Jaime Bayly and his heartfelt message after the death of Diego Bertie ” title=” Jaime Bayly’s intention to live with Luis Corbacho annoyed Sandra Masias. Photo: ATV capture ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Jaime Bayly’s intention to live with Luis Corbacho annoyed Sandra Masias. Photo: ATV capture

Years later, when the romance between Jaime Bayly and Luis Corbacho had already ended. Magaly Medina revealed that a young girl Silvia Núñez del Arco was pregnant by the writer. Sandra Masias returned to put the cry in the sky. “Yes, (we had fought) and I had told him to leave with my daughters from the apartment that I had given them. Yes, I had recounted that horrible fight in my columns. Yes, I had been mean and stupid with my daughters.

Jaime Bayly hints that the relationship with Camila and Paola never recovered, although they maintain communication by email. As to Sandra Masias, said that she fell in love with “a Jew with money, owner of casinos and slot machines”, but whom she left when she was diagnosed with cancer. After her, from a doctor ten years younger, who “got tired of her and left her for old”, and finally she had a “French boyfriend, who wanted to kill himself out of spite”.

Jaime Bayly: What does Sandra Masías do?

Of Sandra Masías It is known that he studied Political Science at Georgetown University (Washington, United States). He majored in Hospitality Management from the Singapore Institute of Technology. He speaks four languages ​​and is listed as Manager of Services and Development for Inkaterra, a Peruvian ecotourism company.