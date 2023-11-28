Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter brighten the afternoons of their viewers Monday to Friday from 1.50 pm in Willax. In fact, it is strange to see one without the other conducting the entertainment program, therefore, the absence of ‘Peluchín’ For a week now it has not gone unnoticed. This is what really happened.

Why doesn’t ‘Peluchín’ appear in ‘Amor y fuego’?

The driver and influencer has been causing concern among his fans, after not seeing him at his usual time; However, apparently, everything is fine with him, according to his Instagram stories, ‘Peluche’, as Gigi names him, She is in Madrid, Spain, enjoying a vacation with her boyfriend Salvatore with whom he has been with for more than two years.

Rodrigo González in Madrid with his boyfriend. Photo: rodgonzalezl/Instagram

It was with a snapshot that Rodrigo confirmed that he is not in Peru: “Unforgettable Madrid breakfast with the Goddess @byanamilan”wrote the presenter when sharing the photograph where he is seen in the company of his partner and the actress Ana Milan.

Who is ‘Peluchín’s’ boyfriend?

Salvatore is Rodrigo’s boyfriend. He is 38 years old and he is a successful chef, restaurant manager and a character very foreign to Peruvian entertainment. Not much is known about him or his relationship with González, since ‘Peluchín’ has always been wary of his private life. On more than one occasion he has stated that he will only make known through his social networks what he is interested in his followers knowing.

The first photograph of both was the one that Instarándula shared on networks in June 2021. In the image, Rodrigo and Salvatore are seen together at the Jorge Chávez airport.