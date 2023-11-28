The objective of the meeting is to consolidate votes for nomination to the STF; party has the largest bench in the House, with 15 senators

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, nominated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the STF (Supreme Federal Court), will participate in a meeting with the PSD bench in the Senate on December 6th. The objective is to consolidate votes for its approval to the STF. To become a minister, you need to be approved by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) and then by the Upper House plenary with 41 votes. Both votes are secret. The PSD has the largest bench in the House, with 15 senators. The meeting place and time have not yet been defined. This Tuesday (Nov 28), Dino had dinner with government senators to finalize coordination strategies in search of votes.