Fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” are looking forward to the return of Michael Ignatius; however, an unexpected revelation could kill any hope of his return.

Chapter 158 of “At the bottom there is room” It was quite a mix of feelings for fans. ‘Charito’ decided to show herself in a bikini, like Zulimar. Likewise, many viewers shared Alessia’s anger after being fired from her because of Mike. For its part, a new scene from Diego Montalban and Claudia plains unexpectedly ignited the spark of nostalgia when referring to Miguel Ignacio de las Casas.

Although this is not the only time that the chef mentions ‘Nachito’ (a few chapters ago he winked at Fernanda’s father and Raúl del Prado), it is the first time that he clarifies what happened to his friend’s life. .

Sergio Galliani played Miguel Ignacio de las Casas in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: what happened to Miguel Ignacio?

The new life of Miguel Ignacio was revealed by Diego Montalban to ‘Victory‘ (name with which the ‘shark look‘ has been presented this season). Specifically, Francesca’s husband expresses that he doesn’t trust Mike, especially when he supposedly used Fernanda to climb into the House Builder.

There, Montalbán recalls that his “brother and good friend ‘Nachito’” managed to turn the company into one of the most important real estate companies in the country. “Who is ‘Nachito’”? Asks ‘Victoria’, to which her lover explains her identity and then tells her what happened to the character played by Sergio Galliani.

“He was married to Francesca’s daughter, Isabella, who passed away. He made the company earn millions”, began Montalbán. Given this, Claudia Llanos asks why she does not contact the subject in question again for advice.

“I think he moved to the province. The truth is that I don’t know much about him.“Diego responded about the whereabouts of ‘Nachito’, toIn addition to revealing that he would have married another woman. Will we see Miguel Ignacio again? Everything indicates that his presence would be ruled out.

Advance of “In the background there is room” 10, chapter 159

More tension and drama is coming in chapter 159 of “There is room at the bottom”. According to a new trailer, we see that Alessia has been devastated after Francesca fired her from the restaurant. This will cause the concern of Macarena, Jimmy and the astonishment of Diego, since she just found out about the fact.