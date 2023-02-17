The Nerazzurri score more goals than anyone in the first half hour: 14. The Bianconeri, on the other hand, concede the most in the first 15′: a total of eight

Inter host Udinese at San Siro: kick-off Saturday at 20.45. The Nerazzurri come from a 0-0 draw against Sampdoria, Sottil’s team drew 2-2 against Sassuolo.

Prediction: Over 1.5 first half — No team has scored more than Lautaro and his teammates in the first half hour of play in the league (14 like Lazio). Udinese, on the other hand, is the team that has conceded the most goals in the first 15′ (eight). Over 1.5 in the first half could be worth the bet: 2.63 for Bet365, 2.50 for Starcasinò Bet, 2.45 for Sisal.

A few numbers — Inter have kept clean sheets in their last two league matches. With Inzaghi on the bench, he has only once recorded more clean sheets in a row in Serie A (six between November-December 2021). However, Udinese never gives up: it's the team that has recovered the most points from disadvantaged situations this season in the top five European leagues (17), including three against the Nerazzurri in the first leg.

Statistics and background — Inter have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Udinese in Serie A (W7, D2), the defeat came in the first leg on 18 September last. The Friulians have not won both games of the season against the Nerazzurri since 2012/13, with Guidolin on the bench. Inzaghi’s team have won their last four games at San Siro against Udinese, only once have they achieved more consecutive home wins against the Friulians (five between 1984 and 1989).

Quotes — According to the main betting sites, Inter have a better chance of winning: 1.55 for the Starcasinò Bet proposal, 1.50 for Sisal and Bet365. The eventual success of Udinese is quoted at 6.50 by Betfair, Sisal and Bet365. While the X is offered 4.50 by Betfair, 4.40 on Novibet and 4.25 by Sisal. Seven of the Nerazzurri's eight clean sheets came in home games. No team has conceded fewer goals than Inzaghi's team in home games this year (5 in 11 matches). The No Goal is set at 1.95 by Bet365, 1.93 according to Planetwin and 1.91 on Betfair. Since the start of the year, Sottil's team have scored just one goal with the forwards (Beto against Bologna on 15 January), fewer than any other in Serie A.

The Over 2.5 is set at 1.73 by Bet365, Starcasinò Bet and Betfair. The 1 mark combined with the Over is valued at 2.20 for Betfair, 2.10 according to Sisal. Becao is the most yellow carded of his, six yellow cards so far: a card for the defender at San Siro is proposed 2.50 by the bookies.

The markers — Lautaro has scored all of Inter’s last five goals in Serie A. Before him, only Altobelli scored more in 1983 (seven in a row). The Argentine goalscorer at any point in the match is rated 2.15 by the bookmakers. Udinese is the team against which Dzeko has won the most matches in the league (12 out of 15), the Bosnian has scored four goals against the Friulians (all for Roma between 2016 and 2019). A hit by him in the match is quoted at 2.45.

