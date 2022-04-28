This Thursday, April 28, several Italian media have reported that Mino Raiola had died today at the age of 54. But after this information was released, the Italian agency Ansa has denied the death of the agent.
The Italian agency quoted the doctor at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, as saying: “I am outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists who speculate about the life of a man struggling to survive.”
Mino Raiola also shared a message on his social network, Twitter, after his alleged “death” in which the following can be read: “Current state of health for those who wonder: pissed off, for the second time because in four months I they kill. They also seem capable of resuscitation.”
The media that have given the untrue information that Mino Raiola had died today have rectified, making it clear that the soccer player’s agent has not died although he is in serious condition at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.
Mino Raiola is the agent of great players such as Haaland, Pogba, Ibrahimovic, De Ligt among others, being one of the most media representatives in the world of football.
