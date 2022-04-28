The former coach of FC Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, was present this Thursday at the presentation of the new edition of the Koeman Golf Cup, at the Barcelona Golf Club in Sant Esteve Sesrovires. The benefits of this tournament will go to the Johan Cruyff Foundation.
The former FC Barcelona player has made his first statements to the Spanish press since he was dismissed as culé coach. Koeman spoke about the current situation of the club, stating the following: The situation of Barça, the team and the club is the same as when I was there. It means that changing the coach does not always mean being able to improve. The club’s situation hurts me, it hurts me, starting next January I’m going to be the coach of the Netherlands, but I ask for maximum support for Xavi. He is a good coach, a legend at home and he is not to blame for Barça being in this situation.”
Koeman also remembered Laporta after saying this: “The only thing I ask for is support for Xavi, I have not had maximum support from a president, I hope he has learned and if he gives support to Xavi. I did not have support from the club and I hope that Xavi does have it”.
The next coach of the Netherlands also recalled the difficulties he had to go through due to the club’s situation: “I spent many months without a president, I had to make statements about the club’s situation, there was the financial fair play. Then Messi left, Griezmann the last market day… I was heavily criticized for signing Luuk de Jong, who is very good when you need a striker. Luckily his goals have given five or six points in the last few minutes”.
Pati Roura, president of the Johan Cruyff Foundation; Santi Rosell, president of the golf club and Albert Eljarrat, president of the Sportium Foundation, were also present together with Ronald Koeman.
