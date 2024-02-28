Mario Balotelli looked like a promise in Italian football in the last decade, the striker had some flashes of quality in his spells Milan Manchester City and Inter Milan and at the time he put himself above Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gone are those years in which he promised to be a world star, his recognition in Europe He vanished due to his serious temperament problems. In England she had problems with her coach Roberto Mancinihad problems with the police and once set fire to his house by launching fireworks from the bathroom.

Balotelli is also controversial behind the wheel. In 2011 'The Sun' revealed a report in which it stated that 'Super Mario' accumulated almost 11 thousand euros in traffic fines for leaving his Maserati vehicle anywhere regardless of parking restrictions. See also MotoGP | Marc Marquez: “I can't win straight away with the Ducati”

In Italy He did not change his attitude despite being the Azzurra's starting striker in the era of Antonio Conte. That team reached the final of the Euro Cup after beating Germany with a goal Balotelliwho in his mind thought it was a good idea to take off his shirt and show off his muscles.

The years have passed for the Italian, at 33 years old he looks unrecognizable. Balotelliwho is playing in the Adana Demirspor from Türkiyeis not in good physical condition and a video of him with extra kilos has gone viral on social networks.

A clip of the Italian appearing on the field of play with a pronounced belly and quite a cheek is circulating on TikTok.

“If they had lost track of him, this is Mario Balotelli”, “My God, he is terrible”, “Who is that who ate Super Mario?”, “Balotelli went to the same team I signed for a few years ago”. about 10 years: nearest Burger King”, were some comments on social networks due to his poor physical condition.

