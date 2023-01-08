Veronica LinaresAs she herself confirmed, it will be “an old girlfriend”, since after 12 years of relationship and two children with her partner Alfredo Rivero, she will finally marry him. However, the journalist herself has already been married, for three years, to the journalist Manolo del Castillo. The press man was known for being the host, for more than ten years, of the travel program “Report to Peru”. However, the show went off the air.

What is Manolo del Castillo currently doing?

Manolo del Castillo He was the beloved host of the travel program “Report to Peru”, which in 2020 celebrated its 20th anniversary of transmission. However, due to the pandemic COVID-19, the program suffered a stoppage. Except for a few special episodes, this one did not return to tv peru.

However, that did not stop the journalist from continuing to travel and spread the word about Peru. Del Castillo not only has a YouTube channel, which has more than 19,000 subscribers, but also hosts “Report to Peru” in National Radio since February 2022, and is still in force.

Despite having uploaded few videos, the journalist’s subscribers number in the thousands. Photo: Youtube capture

Will Manolo del Castillo return to TV Peru?

However, at the end of last year, the adventurous driver shared a message on his social networks suggesting a possible return to tv peru. Although his recognizable and accompanying voice delights listeners on Radio Nacional every Sunday at 3:00 pm, many fans of his open-signal program ask that he return with him as host.

After having suffered a break due to the pandemic, Manolo de Castillo suggests the return of “Reportage to Peru”. Photo: Facebook capture/Manolo del Castillo

What did Manolo del Castillo say after separating from Verónica Linares?

“We have been separated for several weeks and we have decided to make it public to avoid speculation and if one day they see us with other people, do not insinuate things that are not. We are still friends and we love each other very much, we are even hurt by what happened . Love did not end, but we thought it was appropriate to separate because together we were not doing well”, were the words that the driver of “Report to Peru” when he ended his relationship with the journalist Verónica Linares.