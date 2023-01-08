Important day at can Barça. FC Barcelona will face Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano with one big objective: to score points. Any result that is not defeat will leave the culés leaders of the league championship in view of the break for the Spanish Super Cup.
Real Madrid couldn’t get past a draw against a Villarreal team that is starting to do things very well. So much so that if Barça manages to win in the mattress fiefdom, the groguet will tie on points with the rojiblancos in the fight for fourth place.
It is time to hit the table and show that Barça is not Robert Lewandowski. FC Barcelona goes much further; Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong must show that this midfield already has an owner for the future. The Koundé, Araújo, Eric García… have to make it clear that not even a forward made up of players like Morata, Joao Félix or Antoine Griezmann can break down the blaugrana wall.
But as we have previously mentioned, the great challenge for the Catalans is to analyze to what extent the group led by Xavi Hernández feels the loss of the Polish striker.
The extraordinary numbers that Barça accumulates in the league championship cannot be explained without the figure of Lewandowski. There are already 34 goals scored in 15 games, of which 12 are the work of Robert, that is, he scores around 30% of the league goals for the Catalans.
The morbidity is more than served in a match in which those from Barcelona will try to achieve their goal: reach first place before the break for the Super Cup. In front, an Atlético de Madrid who dreams of achieving three points that will gradually lead him to establish himself in the Champions League positions.
#Xavis #Barcelona #show #revolves #Lewandowski
Leave a Reply