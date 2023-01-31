The singer Katy Jara dedicated herself to the world of cumbia for several years and even hosted the program “Domingos de fiesta”, but then she moved away from everything to focus on the Christian life. What are you doing now?

He left everything for God! The Peruvian show business never ceases to amaze with all the events that are revealed and not only because of the revealing ampays, but also because of the spiritual transformations, such as those of Angie Jibaja, Katy Jara and more celebrities. Excumbiambera’s new life draws a lot of attention due to all the process she has gone through so that today she becomes a preacher of Christianity.

The singer’s conversion caused a stir and did not go unnoticed. For this reason, she was invited to several television programs to tell in detail what the new approach that her life had in relation to Christianity consisted of and what had to happen for her to move away from everything she had achieved and devote herself to the Church. to which it belonged. Do you want to know what the ex-model is currently doing? Next, we tell you all the details.

Katy Jara left the driving of “Party Sundays”

His real name is Diana Kathia Jara Vasquez and was born in Trujillo on April 6, 1985. From a very young age, she was dedicated to music due to her artistic inclinations. She was a member of the female cumbia group Agua Bella for a short time. Later, she formed her own orchestra called Katy Jara & Banda Mix. That has been one of his biggest projects to which he has dedicated a lot of effort; However, in 2015 he was presented with an opportunity that would never happen to him again in his life: to host a television program. From that moment, he was in charge of “Fiesta Sundays”.

In May 2022, the model surprised all her followers by announcing that she would step aside in the presentation of the space on channel 7 for no reason. The only thing that was known is that the Cielo Torres sauce boat would replace it. The production of tv peru It was never pronounced and the news was only known through the publication that the dancer made on her social networks. In the post, Jara said goodbye to her. “Today, with a lot of mixed feelings, I understand that life, as a whole, has cycles and that God is the only one who knows our destiny and walk. I want to tell everyone who sees us from all over the world through the applications of TV Peru: Thank you for everything!” he said. Until that moment, not many things were clear and it was not very well understood why she had distanced herself from what she was, her work for almost a decade.

Katy Jara announces her new life in Christ

After her departure from television, the singer Katy Jara began to share content about Jesus Christ and very few of her followers understood what was happening. What’s more, some of her took it upon herself to criticize her; However, on May 10, 2022, she dropped the hints and announced, in all her words, that she was launching herself as a Christian music performer. Not only that, but she presented her first composition dedicated to Christ: The title of her first single is called “My life changed” and she even released her video clip.

In the publication, the artist answered all the questions from her fans for being away from the artistic world. “A few months ago, I learned about the word of God. I began to congregate, lead discipleship little by little, my life was changing. I began to understand that many things I was doing were not right, but I still continued within them because they were part of , at that time, of my work as an artist. But there came a point in my life that these things no longer made me happy. I began to feel empty and meaningless, “he said. He also added: “Today my life is different. God is present at every moment, in every circumstance, good or bad, but he is always there. I received Christ in my heart and was baptized in his mighty name. Today my life belongs only to him.”

What is Katy Jara currently doing?

The singer Katy Jara has completely changed her life, in every sense of the word. Her sequins were left behind her and she is now seen in long skirts and always with her hair loose. Apparently, those would be some of the rules that she complies with for the religion that she professes. In 2022, the artist spoke with the drivers of “En boca de todos” to tell what she is doing now: “I couldn’t leave music because it’s part of me. That’s what the Lord has done for me, but now we’re going to sing to him alone to him. We have already composed and released a Christian song of my authorship…”. Despite the fact that it is not going as before, the ex-model clarified: “I do not regret this decision. I am doing ventures. I sell clothes, liquid (the clothes I used). Now I am in this new stage following the Lord, but even working selling clothes for Christian girls, shampoos, creams, coffees and more because you have to get ahead”.

The reporter of the program asked him about the reason why the former dancer became a Christian and what his partner had to do with it. Given this, he explained: “We met and after six months we got married. The pandemic left us alone and we lived together 24/7. Our customs and ways of seeing life collided and, at that moment, we thought about getting divorced. They were moments very hard, but we began to study the word of God… He learned that a man who fears Jehovah will always comply with his wife, with the family and will take care of her”.