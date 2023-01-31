The director and new producer of the DC Universe clarified that Henry Cavill was never hired as Superman and once again hit superhero fans.

James Gunn has just revealed the next 10 movies that will make up Chapter 1 of the new DC Universe. However, he also took the opportunity to address Henry Cavill’s controversial situation as Superman. According to the new head of DC together with Peter Safran, the British actor could not be fired, since his hiring never took place, something that is nothing more than another disappointment for superhero fans since Dwayne Johnson decided to place to the character in the post credits scene of “Black Adam”.

As fans will remember, everything pointed to a Black Adam vs. Superman, but after the hierarchical changes in the new Warner Bros. Discovery, several DC tapes – such as “Batgirl” – were cancelled.

When James Gunn took over as head of DC along with Peter Safran, they both decided to talk to Henry Cavill in person to clarify their future with the studio. That talk ended with a statement from the actor in which he confirmed that he would finally not wear the superhero cape again.

The fact was harshly criticized by fans, who claimed that Cavill’s dismissal had been played with. But Safran and Gunn have publicly clarified that he never actually said goodbye to the British star.

“It’s also important to say that Henry Cavill wasn’t fired. Henry just wasn’t hired to be Superman in the character movie”Gunn explained. “There was never a deal for another tape”he added.

The next movies of chapter 1 of the DC Universe

For the time being, the upcoming DC Universe movies and serieswhose restart will give rise to the “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters“, the new phase of the study that would be distributed as follows:

(series) will be focused on the Amazons and will be a prequel to Diana Prince’s first film. “Superman legacy” (film) would see the light on July 11, 2025.

(series) is planned for two more seasons. “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” (film) is in development.

(film) with Damian Wayne, is in development. “The Authority” (film) is on its way.

(series) will be based on Amanda Waller. “Boster Gold” (series) is in development.

(film) will be focused on terror. Green Lantern (series) is official and will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Regarding the already known DC projects in the cinema, the following information was also released: