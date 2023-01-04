It caused a stir when it was revealed that the former star of “The wonderful years”Fred Savage, was fired in 2022 from the reboot that Hulu, a brand of Disney. Because more than one expected the chapters, a piece of news confirmed the 46-year-old actor’s departure from the project after a complaint for “inappropriate conduct.”

Back then, little was said about what really happened to Savage and the six women on the production team who exposed him to the network’s Human Resources department. The reason behind the complaint, from what one of them said, was the constant harassment they received from the interpreter. “We were scared for the younger members of the staff,” she explained to THR.

The complaint against Fred Savage

According to Variety, Savage was cut from the ‘Wonder Years’ rebootin which he held the position of director and producer, being reported for inappropriate conduct. According to the outlet, the women complained about the behavior that the actor had with them in the recording of the series. Following an internal investigation, Disney representatives announced the termination of his contract.

“An inquiry was launched and he was banned from the set. On May 6, it was decided to leave the show, the same one that had been renewed for a second season,” a Disney’s 20th Television spokesperson told the specialized media.

Fred Savage achieved world fame with “The Wonder Years.” Photo: EFE

Fred Savage spoke out after his dismissal

In August 2022, and with the press investigating his case, the actor sent a letter to The Hollywood Reporter to send a message to viewers about the accusations against him: “I have worked on hundreds of television sets with dozens of people and I have always contributed to preserving a safe work environment”, he commented.

”It is sad to know that I have colleagues who think that I have not followed these guidelines. These incidents did not happen. I will work to change any behavior that has negatively affected someone. For me there is no one more important than a co-worker, friend, partner and every person who gives me their support ”, she concluded.

It is not the first time: what happened in “The wonder years” and in the series “The grinder”?

“The Wonder Years” with Fred Savage – Credit: ABC

As Vanity Fair recalls, in 1993, Fred Savage was accused by costume designer Monique Long of sexual harassment against her on set. This complaint would have led to the end of the series.

Years later, the same situation occurred in “The grinder” (2018), since the actor was accused of younjoo hwang, member of the wardrobe area of ​​the show. She told the press that Savage created a hostile work environment by using verbal abuse and insults against her team.

Younjoo Hwang accused Fred Savage in 2018 of verbal abuse. Photo: Yahoo

Although the actor has denied these accusations at all times, today he is no longer part of television. Fred Savage, 46, has not referred to the issue again.