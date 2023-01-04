Restaurants | Will shrinkflation strike? These changes to restaurants are predicted for 2023

In the midst of various crises, restaurants rely on pizza and French food.

Restaurant trends bifurcating international reviews have rarely entertained such serious terms as now. There is inflation, a labor shortage, an energy and environmental crisis, the aftermath of the corona pandemic…

With various crises prevailing, this year restaurants are feverishly thinking about how they would produce experiences, meeting opportunities and joy for customers who are tired of everyday reality, and even more so at a price that customers can now afford.

We picked a few perspectives for the coming restaurant year.

Pizza fills the nostalgia hunger. Pictured are Little Naples pizzas.

Affordable pizza and safe France

Nostalgia is a megatrend in restaurants, because the situation caused by the economic, environmental and security crisis turns the eyes back towards more peaceful times and the customs that prevailed then. In an unstable situation, the familiar and safe are more attractive than new tastes and dishes.

But what do restaurants offer when it comes to satisfying nostalgia? At least pizza. Examples of nostalgia-seeking were seen in Helsinki already in the fall, when two Story restaurants, which represented the Nordic food style, switched their offerings to Neapolitan pizza, even advertising it as the cheapest in the city.

Fine restaurants rely on the appeal of French food, such as sole meunière, made from sole.

It is also believed that the supply of pasta, burgers and kebabs will increase in the wave of nostalgia. For example, Ruoholahti’s DIF Döner kebab restaurant has good expansion prospects, judging by the current queues.

In more expensive restaurants, familiar and safe would seem to mean French cuisine. At the end of autumn, a restaurant serving southern French food opened on Esplanadi Café Savoyalthough there are already several French-leaning restaurants in the nearby blocks.

Shrinkage and impoverishment

It was fewer pieces of meat in the takeout portion than before? Did you have to go to the counter to order in a restaurant, even though the waiter came to the table earlier? If so, you have met shrinkflation i.e. the hidden price increase. The phenomenon is believed to become common in restaurants in 2023.

Offering several small portions instead of large main courses and fixed menus will come trend forecasts along to multiply. This is because by ordering small portions, the customer accumulates a bigger bill without realizing it. In a fixed menu, reducing the options lowers the restaurant’s costs.

The service is reduced by moving menus, ordering and payment behind the QR code. In Paris, even in some places with white tablecloths, the bill is processed with a QR code.

The economic situation is also related to “poverty”, where restaurant food is prepared from inexpensive ingredients following traditional home kitchen recipes. Italian poverty is represented by Cucina povera, which uses, for example, beans, offal, dried bread. The food must be “ugly” brown, and fresh herbs and edible flowers are not needed. The international example of the poverty trend is the London restaurant Brutto, but Helsinki is already following. Etelärantan Fiasco now organizes Cucina povera weeks in January.

Ribollita, a Tuscan vegetable and bean stew with dried bread, is “poor man’s cuisine” at its best.

Mashiro’s belt sushi rolled before the corona pandemic in Postitalo, now the restaurant has moved to Teollisuuskatu.

Experiences, programs and channels

Cost of living because of the increase, this year restaurant visits are considered more carefully than before and value for money is desired.

Dinner should be an experience. That’s why the chef comes to the table in a fine restaurant to flame the steak. That’s why families with children want Teollisuuskatu to go to Mashiro’s sushi train, and that’s why a restaurant is opened with indoor play mini golf.

Restaurants that combine performances and dinners are also related to the desire for experience. The trend is represented, for example, by Punavuori’s Riviera cinema, which offers food and wine along with the movie.

The popularity of experiential lighting as a program number for restaurant dinners is on the rise. Crêpes Suzette, among other things, are finished by flaming.

After the pandemic restrictions, the need to eat out and meet up is currently even bigger than it used to be, despite the economic situation. The solution is predicted in international trend reviews proliferation of cafesbecause you can get the cafe experience cheaper than a traditional restaurant dinner.

If the trend forecasts come true, more cafes will be established this year. In the photo, the restaurant Kappeli’s cafe.

So what foods do the predictions predict? At least more chicken. Maybe we don’t get excited chicken skin chipswho are expected to have a successful run in New York, but we can get Japanese-style yakitori skewers broiler food crazen continuation. And if the international Nikkei cuisine, which combines the flavors of Peru and Japan, arrives in Finland, we can have sushi where potatoes replace rice.