“JB on ATVs” It is one of the most watched programs on television, in which comedians like Dayanita had the public hooked every Saturday. However, the mentioned figure would no longer be next to Jorge Benavides because the producer of this format would have made the decision to fire her, but what really happened between the actors to end their television relationship? Find out all the details and more in the following note.

What happened between Dayanita and Jorge Benavides?

According to sources from El Popular, Dayanita would have had constant lack of responsibility with the program “JB on ATVs”, reasons why we did not see it in various broadcasts of the program, among others. This would have bothered Jorge Benavides, also a producer of the program.

Why would Jorge Benavides have fired Dayanita?

The renowned ‘JB’ made the radical decision to fire Dayanita when the actress did not comply with the rehearsals for the show and the recording of sketches by “JB on ATVs”. At the time Jorge Benavides called her, she would not have answered any of her calls.

Days after, Dayanita She arrived on the set of the ATV program, where Benavides met her to talk about her constant faults and after a long talk, the actor would have fired her for the various excuses of personal problems that she gave him.

Who would be Dayanita’s replacement?

According to the aforementioned media, a new member would join the cast of “JB on ATVs” replacing Dayanita. “The production has contacted a comedian who has been gaining popularity,” says Popular. “She hasn’t decided to work on JB yet because she currently works on a show that airs on YouTube,” she added.

This is how users reacted to the possible dismissal of Dayanita from “JB en ATV”

Given the strong rumors that Dayanita would have been fired by Jorge Benavides from “JB en ATV”, the users did not remain silent and one part expressed their disapproval of this decision, while the other affirmed that it is not essential in the program.

Users react to the possible departure of Dayanita from "JB en ATV". Photo: Facebook

