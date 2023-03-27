Marc Marquez was the unfortunate protagonist of the Portuguese Grand Prix, which opened the 2023 MotoGP season this weekend. The eight-times world champion caused an accident entering in Garibaldian style at Turn 3. He touched Jorge Martin, who broke his toe, and knocked Miguel Oliveira off, arousing the ire of the Portuguese crowd.

Marc himself paid for the consequences of the accident, breaking the first metacarpal of his right hand and this prevents him from participating in the second Grand Prix of the season, which will be held this weekend in Argentina. Furthermore, the Honda rider was sanctioned with a double Long Lap Penalty in view of the Termas de Rio Hondo appointment.

After the race, one of the main debates, in addition to the consequences of the accident, was its causes. It was the task of Alberto Puig, manager of Repsol Honda, to clarify the microphones of DAZN. The former driver pointed to the lack of tire temperature as the main cause.

“Marc started with the hard front tyre. The tire wasn’t up to temperature, he braked, it locked up at the front and when he released the brake…of course these bikes, with the inertia they have and the weight they carry , went off the road. He couldn’t avoid the collision. It wasn’t his intention to overtake, but when the front wheel locks up it’s complicated. But he didn’t want to attempt to overtake because it wasn’t within reach,” he said.

“These things happen in racing, the tires lock up and the tire probably wasn’t yet up to temperature. It’s a shame that it happened and that there’s another rider involved. We want to apologize to Aprilia and to Miguel Oliveira because it wasn’t his intention , just as it wasn’t his intention to crash and break a finger”, he continued, reiterating that the driver from Cervera was not trying to overtake.

Finally, Puig ruled out that the accident could also be due to the fact that Marquez forced the Honda because he didn’t feel comfortable with the bike. “We already know the potential of the bike. He was comfortable with him, in that lap and a half he had a pace that wasn’t difficult for him at all,” he concluded.