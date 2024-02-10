In 1997, Disney released 'George of the Jungle', a comedy film starring Brendan Fraser and based on the drawing of the same name by Jay Ward, which was a parody of Tarzan. This film captured the public's attention, so much so that six years later, in 2003, they released their second film, titled 'George of the Jungle 2'; However, this sequel did not have the participation of Fraserwho alleged that the company in charge did not want to pay him what he asked for, so he decided to step aside.

Nevertheless, disney He did not change his plans and released the film anyway, although with another actor. For 'George of the Jungle 2' the main role fell to Christopher Showerman, who at that time was making his third film, and who put the audience in his pocket after his first line, which had a direct reference to the predecessor of he: “Stingy studio to pay Brendan Fraser”.

What happened to Christopher Showerman after 'George in the Jungle 2'?

After 'Jungle George 2'a film that was a total failure because it was released on DVD format and not in theaters, Christopher Showerman He acted in films such as 'The Gentle Barn' (2005) and 'Sea of ​​Fear' (2006), as well as in an episode of the series 'The OC'

However, Showerman did not want to settle for his acting career, so in 2006, He created an independent film production company with Clint Morris, which they named Shorris Film.. This production company was behind the development of films such as 'Between the Sand and the Sky', 'Radio America', 'Bristled: The Howl Chronicles', among others.

Along with his work as a producer, Showerman continued acting, although without belonging to the cast of a recognized film and without having important roles. Among his filmography, his work in 'The Land that Time Forgot' (2009), 'Hole in One' (2010), 'Encounter' (2018), etc. stands out. While among the series he participated in are 'CSI: Miami', 'Supergirl', 'Agents of SHIELD', 'Truth to be Told', and more.

On his social networks, Showerman is not very active, but among the publications he has he shows a little of his family life, as well as some of his work. Likewise, he shares some tips so that his followers can exercise properly.

Currently, Christopher Showerman is 52 years old. Photo: LR/IMDb composition

Why did Brendan Fraser rule out doing 'Jungle George 2'?

As he noted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brendan Fraser decided not to make a sequel 'George of the Jungle' because, as his successor said, Disney was “too cheap” to hire him.

“They approached me with the script for the sequel. “I can't remember what I was doing at the time, but I felt like I wanted to go do 'The Quiet American' with Michael Caine and film the first Western movie in Vietnam, directed by Phillip Noyce,” said Fraser, who added that the low salary what they offered him was the trigger for his departure.

“I always make diverse decisions and hopefully that keeps me and the audience interested. With a little distance, I think that all those decisions have led me to the place I am now,” said the actor who years later won the Oscar for best actor for his work in 'The Whale'.