The Ministry of Defense announced the martyrdom of 3 members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force, and the injury of 2 others, as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in the sisterly Republic of Somalia.

The Ministry said in a statement published on its account on the social networking site “X”: “The Ministry of Defense announces the martyrdom of 3 members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force, and the injury of 2 others as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in the sisterly Republic of Somalia, while performing their work duties in training.” And the rehabilitation of the Somali Armed Forces, which falls within the bilateral agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Somalia within the framework of military cooperation between the two countries.”

The statement added: “The Ministry of Defense extends its sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy on them, and also expresses its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.”

The ministry's statement stated that “the UAE continues to coordinate and cooperate with the Somali government in investigating the sinful terrorist act.”